



— Wednesday was Day 19 in the case of missing mother of five children, Jennifer Dulos , and it saw state police expand their search to a water-skiing pond in central Connecticut.

Meanwhile, the woman’s estranged husband enjoyed his freedom after leaving jail, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported.

Out on bond after eight nights behind bars, Fotis Dulos went for a morning jog near his home in Farmington. The GPS device on his left leg that keeps track of his whereabouts was clearly visible.

Fotis Dulos is charged with disposing of items stained with the blood of his missing wife, Jennifer.

During their bitter divorce, Jennifer complained in a court filing that Fotis was “obsessed with water skiing and insists that the (five) children must train to be world-class water skiers.”

The children train at a facility in Avon. Several have won competitions.

On Wednesday, state police searched the Avon water skiing pond for clues, divers in the water and dogs in the nearby woods.

There have been 18 days of intense searching at multiple locations and Jennifer Dulos still hasn’t been found.

“I’m quite certain they’re incredibly frustrated,” former Bronx prosecutor Troy Smith said.

Smith has handled more than 100 homicide cases. He said he believes there’s evidence enough to bring a murder charge even without a body, especially after hearing prosecutor Richard Colangelo describe evidence that includes Fotis’ DNA mingled with Jennifer’s blood at her New Canaan rental.

“The DNA evidence is so powerful and couple that with the surveillance video where the clothing is being disposed of as well as other articles, I believe there is going to be a murder arrest in the very near future,” Smith said.

New Canaan police said people are responding to their plea for help — 475 tips received from as far away as Australia. A team of investigators is running down leads, looking for the break in the case.

The five children are staying with their maternal grandmother, and receiving mental health counseling as they deal with a missing mom and a dad facing charges.