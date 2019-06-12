Comments
NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A Newark art teacher is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old male student.
The Essex County prosecutor’s office said Luis Aviles was arrested this week on multiple counts of sexual assault.
The 50-year-old from Allentown, Penn. worked as an art instructor for Newark public schools.
Prosecutors said Aviles sexually assaulted the boy starting in December 2017 and continuing into September 2018.
The assaults took place on school property while classes were in session, prosecutors said.