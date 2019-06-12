



The NYPD officer accused in a murder-for-hire plot against her own husband and a teen proclaimed her innocence on Wednesday.

Valerie Cincinelli appeared at a divorce court hearing with the estranged husband she’s accused of trying to have killed.

During that hearing, Isaiah Carvalho was given temporary custody of their five-year-old son.

An investigation by Child Protective Services was also ordered.

Cincinelli, a decorated NYPD officer, is accused by prosecutors of attempting to hire a hitman to murder both Carvalho and the 15-year-old daughter of her current boyfriend.

“I’ll be acquitted of this because I did not do this,” Cincinelli said as she was ushered out of the hearing by authorities.

“Isaiah’s just concerned about his son and he is just very thankful always to law enforcement. They’ve been wonderful with him, protecting him,” Erica Sakol, Carvalho’s attorney said Wednesday.

Carvalho was reportedly tipped off about the plot by the FBI. Agents then staged the father’s death to convince the disgraced officer that her plan had worked.

She is currently suspended from the force. Cincinelli faces additional charges of tampering with evidence by destroying the phones she allegedly used to hire the hitman.