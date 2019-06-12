



– The U.S. Women’s Soccer team is 1-0 at the World Cup after a really big win.

The U.S. beat Thailand 13-0 Tuesday, the biggest margin ever in a World Cup.

But some are criticizing the team for post-win celebrating on the field: Did it go too far?

A win for Team USA is something to celebrate, and this one was an overwhelming one. The scoring started early and it did not let up until the American soccer stars achieved the biggest margin of victory in World Cup history, CBS2’s Dave Carlin reported.

They thrashed 34th ranked Thailand 13-0.

Co-captain Alex Morgan‘s five goals tied a team record.

What other records did they break?

Most goals scored by a team in a World Cup match — men’s or women’s

Largest margin of victory in a World Cup match

Tie: Most goals scored by a player in a World Cup match

Most individual goal scorers in a single Women’s World Cup match

Seeing members of Thailand’s team in tears and shots flying from all directions past Thailand’s goalkeeper had some feeling sad, then uncomfortable, then a little angry of American post-victory excitement. From all directions, some USA fans began to pity the underdog. Some even called the Americans “ruthless” and “relentless.”

we got all kinds of records today 📈#FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/S7LPl9B2j9 — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) June 11, 2019

“When it comes to celebrations, I think this was a really good team performance tonight, and I think it was important for us to celebrate with each other,” Morgan said.

This has coaches and players talking about sportsmanship, and when does celebrating victory over another a team cross a line.

Some say it was unseemly, others say it was understandable that at the highest levels of competition there will be players and fans who argue there is no need for apologies.