FAIRFIELD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Police in New Jersey say a coyote has attacked and wounded several people Thursday evening.
The Fairfield Police Department reports that the coyote struck in Hollywood Avenue Park and “several people” suffered minor injuries.
Authorities have closed the park and officials with New Jersey’s Fish, Game, and Wildlife Division have been alerted.
Police are urging local residents to not approach the animal if they see it.
Anyone who spots the coyote is being asked to contact the Fairfield Police Department immediately by dialing 911 or by calling them directly at 973-227-1400.