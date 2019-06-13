NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A new island has popped up in the middle of Manhattan.

It’s called Pip’s Island, and it has an immersive experience for kids.

CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock spoke with some young explorers who journeyed through Pip’s Island and helped save it from an evil villain.

“I love it,” one little girl said.

“The coolest part is… you’re with some grownups and you’re exploring this cool thing,” a boy added.

Creative Director Walter Krudop told Murdock that Pip’s Island is a storybook adventure come to life in Midtown.

“Why didn’t it exist when I was kid?” he said. “Kids are the heroes of this show.”

After suiting up, explorers never stop moving through 15,000 square feet of imaginary worlds.

“I don’t know how they built it,” said the boy. “There’s all these portals.”

“It was a tiny bit creepy when the stuff came down on your head,” another girl added.

Along the way, they meet Pip, Finn and Pebble who guide them on their hero’s journey.

“I love that we’re giving kids an opportunity to explore themselves, find out about themselves,” said Alexandra Starr, who plays Pebble.

There are puppets too, like the island baker Mrs. Grumble Plum.

Founder Rania Ajami told Murdock as a New York City mom, she was constantly looking for things to do with her kids.

“What could I create for kids in New York City to do that would be inspiring, instill wonder and where I didn’t have to constantly worry about them sitting down in their place all the time?” she said.

Along with her brother and Krudop, Pip’s Island formed. Ajami said when her children first visited, she watched them get carried away in the storyline.

“They really believed they were on Pip’s Island, believed they were saving the island,” she said.

Imaginations sparked and heroes made.

Tickets for Pip’s Island start around $40.

Plus, the founders said they have plans to change the adventure so kids can embark on a new heroes journey.