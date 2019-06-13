



— In response to an outbreak of measles in parts of the state, legislators are expected Thursday to pass a law that would end religious exemptions for vaccinations in New York.

But opponents of the legislation say they will continue to stand up for their rights, CBSN New York’s Hazel Sanchez reported.

Since the beginning of June, there have been 255 confirmed cases of measles in Rockland County. The outbreak, which began in October, has spread to parts of Brooklyn.

Attorney Representing Anti-Vaxxers Speaks To CBSN New York:

State Sen. Brad Hoylman is sponsoring the bill that would drop religious exemption from vaccinations. Families could only avoid vaccinations with medical reasons.

“If your kid is immunocompromised and going to school or a daycare center, you want to know that they’re going to be safe,” Hoylman told Sanchez via Skype. “So, I think that, in part, I’m standing up for the rights of parents to feel that their kids are safe in their own schools.”

There are families fighting to maintain their right to not vaccinate their children, many citing religious reasons. Back in April, a group of parents sued the city in response to a order mandating all five zip codes of Brooklyn get vaccinated, making it a crime if you didn’t.

“That scared the living daylights out of me,” parent Andrea Biro said. “Like, what’s going to happen? I’m a single parent. If they detain me, who’s going to take care of my child?”

The Board of Health amended the order and removed the criminal penalty. In the end, a judge dismissed the case.

But anti-vaccine parents say the won’t give up.

“If they do not understand that this is a public health crisis, and sign a vaccine bill, I think that will have been exposing, creating a public health hazard in the state of New York,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.