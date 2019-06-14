



– A coyote has been killed after terrorizing a New Jersey town.

The coyote attacked a woman and her baby out for a walk in Hollywood Avenue Park in the Fairfield Recreational Complex Thursday night.

The two were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment but have since been released.

“They did return from the hospital. They did undergo a series of rabies shots too as a precautionary measure,” Fairfield Police Chief Anthony Manna told CBS2’s Tara Jakeway.

Manna said the 37-year-old woman was pushing her child in a stroller around the park around 7 p.m. when a coyote lunged and bit her in the leg. It then went after her 4-year-old, biting the toddler as well.

Matt Benacquista heard shots and came out to see the moment Fairfield Police located a coyote in between his home and his neighbor’s pool.

“I was sitting down, watching TV, and I heard five or six loud booms,” Benacquista said. “There were five or six policemen, all had AR-15 military rifles, pointed at the ground, lights shining at what appeared to be a dead animal.”

That was around 8:30 p.m. Sgt. Frank Tracey spotted the animal on Big Piece Road, around the corner from the park and did what the chief says he had to do. The animal has been tested for rabies and the results will be back within a week. Authorities also need that time to determine whether or not that is in fact the animal that attacked the woman and her child.

“Just because we did eliminate one threat of a coyote does not mean there’s still not a threat in this park and around Big Piece Road,” Manna said.

The New Jersey Fish and Game authorities are now looking for coyote dens to get to the source of the problem. They advise the public that, if you see a coyote, do not approach it and immediately contact authorities.

Police officers armed with rifles will be at the park and the neighboring community pool in the interim.