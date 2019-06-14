Comments
CHATHAM, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A 6-month-old baby and his mother suffered serious injuries when they were struck by a tree branch in Chatham Friday, authorities said.
It happened at just before noon at Lincoln Avenue near the corner of Chatham Street.
The mother, 46, was walking home from church when she and her baby were hit.
They were both alert and conscious when they were rushed to Morristown Memorial Hospital, authorities said.
Their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.