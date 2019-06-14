CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Expect a pleasant mix of sun and clouds this afternoon, though a stray shower can’t be ruled out. In addition to this, it will be a little breezy out there, so hold on to those hats. Highs today will be in the mid 70s.

Tonight will be mainly clear with perhaps a few high clouds here and there. Temperatures will fall into the low 60s with 50s and distant 40s in the suburbs.

Nice weather prevails tomorrow, as well, with mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions. It will be warmer, too, with highs in the low 80s.

As for Father’s Day, we have to leave in a chance of showers, but the good news is it’s not looking like a washout. Highs that day will be in the low 80s or so.

