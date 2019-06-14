



An NYPD officer has reportedly shot himself on Staten Island.

According to police sources, the officer was found behind the 121st Precinct in a locked car and he was found by an off-duty officer who immediately called 911.

The incident is the third in a disturbing series of events involving NYPD officers and apparent suicides this month.

Two members of the NYPD reportedly took their own lives last week. The tragedies prompted the department to issue an urgent statement on the deaths; pleading with officers to seek help if they are having difficulties in their personal or professional lives.

“We cannot hide from this incredibly important discussion. We must not pretend that these things don’t happen, or that such tragic deaths are somehow a fact of life. Importantly, we cannot sit idly by and just pray that they don’t happen again. We have to take action now. We have to discuss mental health,” NYPD Commissioner said in a statement on June 6.

The NYPD also listed the following resources for officers in need of help.

NYPD-SPECIFIC:

Employee Assistance Unit: 646-610-6730

Chaplains Unit: 212-473-2363

POPPA (independent from the NYPD): 888-267-7267

OUTSIDE OPTIONS: