NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It was a perfect day to be in Central Park as, for another year, the parks and recreation department created Adventures NYC to celebrate the outdoors.

CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas joined in on all the fun.

Will Morrison, with New York City Parks, said the event is about getting people out into the parks during the summer.

“This is our busiest season. This is when we want people out enjoying our parks as much as possible … and we’re trying to show people how to do it,” he said.

From zip-lining to rock climbing, from key log rolling to paddle boarding, new experiences awaited those who dared to try.

“It’s an awesome experience. I love it, and my kids love it too. It’s great for families,” Manhattan resident Karen Fu said.

Everyone in the family was able to get in on the action, and it was all free.

“The fact that it’s free is absolutely amazing. That’s even much better. So I tell the kids, take advantage of everything we’re going to do today,” Ingrid Castro, from Queens Village, said.

As for the day, the sunshine and blue skies provided the perfect backdrop for a family-friendly experience.

If you missed Saturday’s event, no need to worry. Adventures NYC was just providing a preview of the many activities you can do in parks in and around the city for free.