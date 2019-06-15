Comments
NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A plane skidded off the runway at Newark Liberty International Airport on Saturday afternoon.
It happened around 1 p.m.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a United Airlines flight from Denver skidded off the pavement and its left main landing gear became stuck in a grassy area.
Passengers used a staircase to get off the plane and were taken by bus back to the terminal.
The FAA says they did not receive any reports of injuries.
The Newark Airport said flight activity resumed just before 3 p.m., but delays are expected to continue.
The FAA will investigate.