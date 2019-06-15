BreakingFlight Activity Resumes At Newark Airport After Plane Skids Off Runway
NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A plane skidded off the runway at Newark Liberty International Airport on Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 1 p.m.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a United Airlines flight from Denver skidded off the pavement and its left main landing gear became stuck in a grassy area.

Passengers used a staircase to get off the plane and were taken by bus back to the terminal.

A plane skidded off the runway at Newark Liberty International Airport on June 15, 2019. (Credit: carolinekay/Twitter)

The FAA says they did not receive any reports of injuries.

The Newark Airport said flight activity resumed just before 3 p.m., but delays are expected to continue.

The FAA will investigate.

