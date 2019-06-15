CHICAGO (CBSNewYork/AP) — The idea that the Yankees will pursue a starting pitching at the trade deadline has gone from a possibility to a necessity.

New York’s injury-riddled and underwhelming staff has now gone a full trip through the rotation, with each starter posting one miserable outing after the other. The latest starter to hit rock bottom – CC Sabathia.

Lucas Giolito pitched into the seventh for his ninth straight win, Eloy Jimenez hit two three-run homers and the Chicago White Sox pounded the New York Yankees 10-2 on Friday night.

Giolito (10-1) gave up a solo homer to Luke Voit in the first, then shut down New York to win his eighth consecutive start. The right-hander gave up one run and four hits in his 11th straight outing without a loss since Seattle beat him on April 6.

Jimenez has five homers in his past six games.

He connected against CC Sabathia (3-4) in a four-run first and drove a rocket to center against Luis Cessa in the sixth, giving him three multi-homer games this season and two against the Yankees. He hit two in a win at New York on April 12.

Jimenez finished with six RBIs — one shy of Joe Crede’s club rookie record in 2002 — and three hits.

Jose Abreu had three hits, scored two runs and drove in one. Yolmer Sanchez added two RBI singles as Chicago won for the fifth time in six games. The White Sox are 34-34, the first time they’ve been at or above .500 through 68 games since 2012.

Sabathia remained stuck on 249 wins and lost his third straight start. The 2007 AL Cy Young Award winner lasted 4 2/3 innings, allowing six runs (five earned) and 10 hits.

Aside from Chad Green’s last game as an opener, New York has not gotten a quality start from their starter since J.A. Happ’s outing on June 6. Since then, Yankee starters have given up a miserable 29 runs in just 30 innings of work.

The collapse of the pitching staff will soon have fans screaming for GM Brian Cashman to not just acquire more pitching depth, but a legitimate staff ace this July.

Voit hit his 17th homer. But the Yankees lost for the eighth time in 11 games.

TRAINER’S ROOM:

The Yankees might have their most feared sluggers back in the lineup soon, after Aaron Judge (strained left oblique) joined Giancarlo Stanton (biceps, shoulder, calf) on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday.

Judge, making his first rehab appearance, was 0-for-4 as the designated hitter Friday night at Durham. Stanton started in right field and hit a three-run homer after the Yankees transferred him from Class A Tampa to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Judge has been sidelined since April 20, while Stanton has not played for the Yankees since March 31.

LHP Jordan Montgomery threw batting practice Friday for the first time since Tommy John surgery on his left elbow on June 7 last year.

UP NEXT:

The Yankees announced after the game that reliever Chad Green would make another appearance as the team’s “opener” in Saturday’s game. New York will then turn to rest of their bullpen to finish the game. The Yankees are 4-0 when Green takes the mound as an opener.

