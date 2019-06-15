NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The New York Yankees are reportedly adding a big right-handed bat to their lineup – but it’s not Giancarlo Stanton or Aaron Judge.

According to multiple reports, New York has traded for Seattle slugger Edwin Encarnacion.

The 36-year-old first baseman and designated hitter has slugged 21 home runs and driven in 49 runs this season. He clubbed his 400th career homer on June 9.

Hear Juan Then, a young pitching prospect is going from #Yankee to #Mariners for Encarnacion — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) June 16, 2019

The Yankees will reportedly be sending minor league pitching prospect Juan Then in return for Encarnacion. Seattle was reportedly able to get a better piece of the Yankees’ farm system by agreeing to split the remainder of the slugger’s salary.

Encarnacion still owed more than $15M in salary and buyout. Source says #Yankees and #Mariners essentially splitting the money. SEA paid more to get better prospect – pitcher Juan Then, who should move into 15-20 range on SEA top prospects list. First with Then: @Joelsherman1. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) June 16, 2019

The move may leave many fans scratching their heads in the short term, as the Yankees are set to add both Stanton and Judge to their potent lineup as early as Tuesday.

The emergence of Luke Voit as an All-Star caliber first baseman also would seem to limit the time Encarnacion (who leads the American League in home runs) even sees the field as a Yankee.

Speculation on the Yankees television broadcast Saturday night had already turned to the possibility New York is preparing to make another trade for pitching – while also clearing space on the roster for the Seattle star.