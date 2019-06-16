



— NYC Dance Week is in full swing, and Ailey Extension is celebrating by offering dozens of free classes for new students.

Instructor Karen Arceneaux says different studios across the city are offering classes to get people moving and allow them to try new things.

She says potential students shouldn’t be intimidated by the name Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater.

“We have real classes for real people, so if you’re a beginner, if you’ve never taken a class before, you can come in. It’s a welcoming environment. It’s inclusive, and at the end of class, you feel like a dancer,” Arceneaux said.

The different styles of dance classes offered include ballet, house, hip-hop, samba, salsa, Afro-dance, Zumba, Horton and more.

Ailey Extension is offering 25 free classes for adults through June 22.

Anyone who wants to get involved can visit aileyextension.com/nycdanceweek for more details.