ELMONT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police say a man was spotted recording a woman and two girls through a bathroom window at a Long Island home Saturday night.

The incident happened just before 9:30 p.m. at a home on Harrison Street in Elmont.

Detectives say an unknown man was spotted standing on the victim’s tenant’s covered porch. The man was allegedly using a cell phone to record video through the victim’s bathroom window.

The homeowner’s 24-year-old sister and two girls, ages 6 and 15, were in the bathroom at the time.

The tenant notified the homeowner, and the suspect ran away.

Detectives say the suspect is described as a white man in his 20s. He was wearing camouflage-colored short pants, a light-colored shirt and dark sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.