NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A massive fire has burned through a church in Queens that has stood for more than half a century.
The blaze broke out at St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church on 148th Avenue in Rosedale Sunday evening
Thick black smoke could be seen billowing from the back of the building just after 5 p.m.
Firefighters told CBS2 they were able to get the fire under control about an hour later.
There are no reported injuries, but the extent of the damage is still unclear.
Authorities are investigating what started the blaze.