NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Sources tell CBS2’s Marcia Kramer three-way talks about marijuana legalization were conducted between Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office, the Senate and the Assembly on Saturday.
The talks will resume Sunday, according to sources.
Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted about the matter Sunday, saying, “We have a small window to legalize marijuana the RIGHT way.”
Earlier this month, Cuomo said he didn’t believe there was enough support to pass the measure in the state Senate this year.
“I don’t think it’s feasible at this point. I don’t think it matters how much I push in 11 days. I think when the Senate says we don’t have the votes, I take them at the word,” Cuomo told reporters at the time.
Some lawmakers said they wanted to work on a compromise before they adjourn on Wednesday.
New Jersey and their governor, Phil Murphy, admitted defeat on the issue, saying marijuana legislation was being scrapped.
New Jersey plans to push the matter to the voting booths in 2020.