NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – This Sunday was a day to say thanks to dad.

Plenty of families in our area celebrated Father’s Day in a number of ways.

“I love my daddy the best,” four-year-old Jacquelyn Dawkins said.

Little does she know, she’s the best thing that’s happened to her dad.

“Having a family really changes you,” Drazen Dawkins of Brooklyn explained.

Dawkins’ family, like many others, decided to tee off on Father’s Day at Turtle Cove Golf Center in Pelham Bay Park.

It was a first for Eddie and Travis Munnilal, who plan to make this father-son golf game a new tradition.

“Spending as much time as I can with him until he starts growing up and going out in his own,” Eddie Munnilal told CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis.

It was a day full of hugs and warm embraces for another family gathering several generations together on Sunday.

“My oldest daughter, my youngest daughter, this lady,” Sal Caruso joked when pointing to his wife.

He was surrounded by his grandchildren and his daughters who couldn’t imagine the day any other way.

“My dad’s moving into a different stage, moving up in years and it’s very nice to create these memories with him,” Patricia Caruso said.

Not every father has the day off, but CBS2 found one who found a way to work and spend time with his daughter all at once.

“I enjoy spending a lot of time with my daughter, we go a lot of places, I enjoy when she works with me,” Steve Cooke of the Turtle Cove Golf Center said.

Standing beside his daughter at the driving range, Steve Cooke said it best – being a dad never gets old.