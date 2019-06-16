Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York police want to identify an individual suspected of stealing power tools.
The first burglary happened around 2 a.m. on May 10 at West Fourth Street near West 11th Street.
According to police, the individual climbed up scaffolding to enter the building, then took some power tools and left.
The second burglary happened around 2:45 a.m. on May 21 at a building on Chrystie Street between Delancey and Rivington streets.
Police say the same individual climbed scaffolding on that building and broke through a door leading to the second floor. He again took power tools and left.
Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be left online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com or via the NYPDTips Twitter account.