Comments
By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Sunday morning and Happy Father’s Day! It’s gonna be another warm day, but the humidity will be elevated. Most of the day looks fine for any outdoor activities, but late afternoon and evening thunderstorms are in the forecast. Some could bring downpours so keep an eye on the sky!
Heading into the week ahead, expect more of the same pattern we’ve had as of late: mild, muggy, and unsettled conditions. While we won’t have any major warmth, it’ll still be warm and muggy most days with chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Perhaps an umbrella would make a great gift for dad!