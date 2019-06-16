YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Music superstar Taylor Swift took the time to reach out to a gravely ill young woman from Yonkers this weekend.

Friends of 22-year-old Annie McMahon tweeted video of a dance party they held in her hospital room, asking Swift to contact their friend, who’s a huge fan.

McMahon has cystic fibrosis. She’s had two double lung transplants and is too sick for a third. She’s now in hospice care.

Annie survived 2 dbl lung transplants and is too sick for a 3rd transplant @taylorswift13 is Annie’s idol.. her life long dream is to meet taylor! Can you RT & tag TN, Taylor, & @treepaine?! @taylornation13 dm me to get to Annie! 💜 #Taylor2Annie pic.twitter.com/7MyzLWqNe5 — TIFFGOTLUNGS 💜 LOVER ERA 💗 (@tiffrich22) June 13, 2019

That video snowballed on social media, and got the popular singer’s attention. Swift called the 22-year-old Saturday and they reportedly talked for nearly 20 minutes.

“I was nervous going into it because what do you say to someone you look up to… It was like talking to someone I knew my whole life,” McMahon said.

McMahon said she hopes she will be able to meet Swift one day.