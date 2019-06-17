



– The mother of a Long Island boy with autism is livid after she says a school employee yelled at her son after he wandered out of school.

The case is prompting calls for renewed awareness to protect children with autism, reports CBSN New York’s Carolyn Gusoff.

The incident started after a middle schooler named Michael wandered unnoticed from a school in Elwood in Suffolk County.

The 14-year-old student who has been diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder was missing for an hour. School staff didn’t notice he left, and then after he was located, he walked home and his mother brought him back to school.

Instead of disciplining staff, school officials disciplined the boy by suspending him for five days, including graduation rehearsal and a school picnic.

Michael’s parents are citing Avonte’s Law, a federal law was passed to educate schools and caregivers on how to handle the propensity of people with autism to wander.

The law is named after two boys with autism who died after wandering from safety. In New York, Avonte Oquendo, 14, slipped out of his Queens school in October 2013 and was later found dead.

“Actually it’s outrageous,” said Michael’s mother. “That the school has actually said is that this poor boy who ended up in the East River two years ago didn’t matter – that when the federal government decided to legislate on that boy’s behalf, it didn’t matter – because we’re still looking at children with autism as they have a behavior problem.”

This incident happened last week. The district would not comment due to confidentially rules, but in a statement said it is reviewing systems and protocols in and around our school facilities.

“Please know that the safety, health and welfare of every student, faculty and staff member is of paramount importance,” said Superintendent of Schools Kenneth R. Bossert. “The administration and our security team will continue to review all systems and protocols in and around our school facilities.”