



— On Monday, the state Senate was to vote on the “Green Light Bill,” which is designed to give undocumented immigrants the right to a driver’s license.

Last week, the Assembly passed the bill, which has the support of Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

But on Monday, Cuomo said he actually may not sign it, CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez reported.

“If we pass a bill that winds up targeting undocumented, then shame on all of us,” Cuomo said.

Republican Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotiakis voted against the Driver’s License Access and Privacy Act, saying clerks may not be able to validate the documentation immigrants provide.

“That should be something we should truly be concerned about in a post-9/11 world, that we’re about to issue driver’s licenses to individuals and not know exactly who they are,” Malliotakis said. “And then there’s the issue of should we as a state be circumventing federal law and incentivising further illegal immigration? I don’t think we should.”

A recent poll released by Siena College showed more than 50 percent of New Yorkers surveyed were against allowing undocumented immigrants to get driver’s licenses. It’s a hot-button issue in some suburban communities where critics say the legislation is a path to citizenship. Proponents say it would boost the economy, and lower the number of uninsured people and improve safety on the road.

“It’s not about giving someone a driver’s license who’s gonna try to get citizenship. It’s about providing someone with the opportunity to be able to drive and have transportation to serve us and our communities collectively,” Democratic Sen. Alessandra Biaggi said.

The governor said he will ask state Solicitor General Barbara Underwood to review the bill and will only sign it if she says it won’t give federal authorities access to the DMV database.

If the Green Light Bill becomes law, legislators say undocumented immigrants will have to follow the same requirements as all licensed drivers in New York, including having auto insurance.