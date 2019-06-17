



— Unprecedented state intervention could be coming to the troubled Hempstead School District on Long Island.

The school system has some of the lowest graduation rates in the nation.

Now, CBS2 has learned legislation has been drafted in Albany to create a panel of monitors to oversee the district’s education and fiscal policies, as well as the decisions of its board of education and its superintendent.

The legislation may be introduced in Albany as soon as Tuesday by state Assemblywoman Taylor Raynor and state Senator Kevin Thomas.

The bill proposes the state, not the district, pay for panel of monitors.

The Hempstead School District is already under state oversight of one monitor.

The legislation could bypass local control by giving the new panel veto power over contracts and conflicts.

Infighting has long plagued the district, along with allegations of corruption.