



– Authorities were on the scene of a house explosion in Ridgefield , N.J. Monday.

The explosion took place at 360 Abbott Avenue, near Elizabeth Street at around 11:30 a.m.

The explosion sent a large plume of smoke and column of flame rising into the air. The flames rose from a large field of debris. Large sections of siding of the house could be seen strewn about. The house was completely obliterated, reported CBS2’s Meg Baker. The debris field extended three blocks, officials said.

The blast was caused by a gas leak, authorities said.

One person was in the garage at the time of the blast and suffered lacerations but was otherwise OK, Baker reported.

Photos: House Explodes In Ridgefield, N.J.

An off-duty Ridgefield police officer was in the neighborhood and rushed to the house to help with the rescue. Officials said first responders had to dig through the rubble to get to the victim.

The fire was extinguished after the gas leak was contained, authorities said.

The damage was largely contained to the home that was destroyed, officials said. Other homes suffered minor damage, although authorities have evacuated three homes in both directions as a precaution.

Gas service is now suspended in the area.

Neighbors told Baker they were told it was a gas explosion that felt like a sonic boom, their windows shook and they weren’t sure what happened,

“I don’t know anything about what was going on, I know what I saw and I saw my neighbors came out and we were just all shocked,” one neighbor said.

“The sound was to me a helicopter or an earthquake. My son said a bomb. I went outside right away and I didn’t see no other house, and someone said the house exploded. Scary,” said another neighbor.

Residents said they were thankful for a quick response not only by Ridgefield first responders, but also by the surrounding towns.

Check back soon for more information on this developing story.