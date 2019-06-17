Comments
MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A hit-and-run driver will be sentenced today in the death of an 18-year-old college student on Long Island.
Taranjit Parmar was days away from her 19th birthday when she was killed by Daniel Coppolo in Levittown.
Police said Parmar and Coppolo got into a fender bender in November 2017 on the Hempstead Turnpike. When she exited her Jeep to exchange information, he struck her and fled the scene.
The Adelphia University honors student was on the phone with her mother, who listened to her final screams for help.
Coppolo, a former communications employee of the FDNY, pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter in April. He admitted he fled the scene, robbed a Target store and then abandoned his pickup truck.