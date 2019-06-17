



The search is on for a suspect who allegedly attacked an MTA worker in Harlem.

The 59-year-old victim was punched in the face in what police are calling an unprovoked attack.

Sources tell CBS2 the suspect is an emotionally disturbed man.

The attack was captured on surveillance video around 3:30 a.m. Saturday at a 1 train subway station on 145th Street off Broadway.

The suspect can be seen walking toward the turnstyle, turning around, balling up his fist and punching the MTA employee before leaving the station. He appeared to be wearing an orange and black sweat suit.

The employee was taken to the hospital with cuts to his face.

The attack was part of what the Transit Workers Union calls a growing problem.

“This is why we need a greater law enforcement presence in the subway. Transit worker assaults are a major problem that need to be addressed. Now,” TWU Local 100 President Tony Utano said in a statement.

In April, a subway conductor was stabbed while on duty and sitting on a bench. In two separate incidents, a suspect threw urine on MTA employees.

Last month, a female train operator was punched in the face.

“There are far too many attacks on transit workers – again, decent people that are just doing their jobs,” Transit Authority President Andy Byford said Monday. “We get people get frustrated on transit sometimes, but there’s never an excuse to take it out on a transit worker.”

All of the incidents were described as random and unprovoked attacks.

“Trying to keep the mindset of OK at all times, be aware of your surroundings. And just understanding OK anything can happen at any time,” one MTA worker told CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas. “It’s a sad state to be in. You shouldn’t have to think that coming to work every day and providing for your family and wanting to go home at the end of your shift.”

The union says it wants to see more police on the subways.

Last month, the NYPD announced plans to increase the number of officers in high-crime areas, including subway stations. The additional officers would allow for more to ride the rails.

Union representatives say worker assaults are a major problem that needs to be addressed now. They’ve also called for harsher penalties for the suspects.