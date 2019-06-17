



With the legislative session coming to an end mid-week, a last-minute push appears to be underway to legalize recreational marijuana in New York State.

Legislative sources tell CBS2’s Marcia Kramer that Gov. Andrew Cuomo was in talks with members of the Senate and Assembly all weekend.

Earlier this month, Cuomo said he would sign a bill if it passed the legislature, but he didn’t think the votes were there. Now, that may have changed.

On a radio show this morning, he said one issue that’s come up in talks is whether communities can opt in or out.

“Do we mandate that localities must do things, or do we leave the decision to the local government?” he said.

Sources say a potential deal is also complicated by a disagreement over tax revenue from marijuana sales. The governor wants the money to go to the General Fund. Many lawmakers, however, say it should go to individual communities with large numbers of low-level marijuana arrests for things like job training, youth development training and re-entry services.

A new bill typically needs three days of public review before a vote, so Cuomo would have to order a message of necessity to waive the aging period and rush a deal to the floor Wednesday.

With time running out, people rallied outside the governor’s office Sunday.

“There’s other states that have legalized already in the U.S., and there’s people profiting millions and billions of dollars on the marijuana industry,” one woman said.

According to a Siena Research Institute poll released last week, New York voters polled are supportive of legalizing the recreation use of marijuana, 55 to 40 percent.

One upstate sheriff argues there isn’t enough research on its impact to public safety.

“There’s lawsuits going on near Colorado and other states against Colorado, because people are going across the border, getting their marijuana and driving into the other states, creating accidents and other issues,” said Fulton County Sheriff Richard Giardino. “So I think the problem I have is that they haven’t studied it.”

The legislative session ends this Wednesday, June 19.