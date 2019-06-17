



Nine members of the New York City Council are calling for the head of the city’s schools to be fired.

The council members sent a letter to Mayor Bill de Blasio saying Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza is dividing the city.

“Since coming to New York City in April 2018, Chancellor Carranza has been rightfully focused on creating a more equitable school system, but his comments and actions have seemingly made the system even more divided,” the letter reads in part.

Web Extra: Read The Letter To Mayor De Blasio

They also claim he failed to establish a comprehensive academic agenda and prioritized hiring based on ethnic diversity rather than quality.

The letter was signed by Robert Holden, Peter Koo, Joseph Borelli, Karen Koslowitz, Peter Abbate Jr., Paul Vallone, Eric Urlich, Chaim Deutsch and William Colton.

MORE: Schools Chancellor Carranza On Race-Based Agenda Criticism: ‘I Will Not Be Silenced, I Will Not Be Quiet’

Carranza tweeted Monday, saying “When students see themselves reflected in curriculum, WE see participation, attendance, GPA, grad rates, civic engagement, & critical thinking skills increase. Adopting a clear and consistent definition is a huge step for both Equity & Excellence for All! #AdvanceEquityNow.”

When students see themselves reflected in curriculum, WE see participation, attendance, GPA, grad rates, civic engagement, & critical thinking skills increase. Adopting a clear and consistent definition is a huge step for both Equity & Excellence for All! #AdvanceEquityNow https://t.co/lPIWfiCUya — Chancellor Richard A. Carranza (@DOEChancellor) June 17, 2019

Last week, the chancellor defended his agenda and announced his next steps to diversify and desegregate city schools.