NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The “infant” that was found dead Tuesday morning near a Queens park was not actually a baby, police said.
Police were called at 8:15 a.m. for an unconscious and unresponsive child at 215th Street and 35th Avenue, near Crocheron Park in Bayside. EMS rushed to the scene and initially pronounced the “child” dead.
There was a large police turnout and crime scene set up as cops investigated the discovery.
It turns out the “baby” was a lifelike doll made to look like it was decomposing.
It was colored pink and blue. Police describe it as very realistic, complete with coagulated blood. It initially fooled both EMS and NYPD Crime Scene officers.
Police said they believe it was some sort of elaborate prank. They are searching for cameras in the area and park to see if they can find out who is responsible.
Police are also examining whether the 911 caller intentionally filed a false report.
It’s not clear if anyone will face charges, or what the motive was.