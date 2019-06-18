



– A decades old service has come back to New York City, and it could give the ice cream man a run for his money.

The New York Public Library officially relaunched their Bookmobile Tuesday.

Now there’s really no excuse not to go to the library, because the New York Public Library is taking its show on the road.

New York Public Library Bookmobile Returns The New York Public Library's Bookmobile returned on June 18, 2019. (credit: John Dias/CBSN New York)

Among book choices that seem boundless, decisions are made fast. After all, students at PS 11 in the Highbridge section of the Bronx have been eagerly awaiting this day.

“It’s fun because you get to read more books,” said second grader Jose Taveras.

“I think it’s a good opportunity for kids to learn stuff,” said fifth grader Jayden Rodriguez.

The system officially reintroduced its decades-old idea of Bookmobile service, cutting the ribbon the first of three new Bookmobiles that will stop in the Bronx, Manhattan and Staten Island.

Over its 124-year history, various traveling libraries were used by the system, but have been on hiatus for decades.

“We have always been a driving force for learning and reading. Now we are a driving force, quite literally,” said Tony Marx, president of the New York Public Library.

The mobile libraries are nearly 20 feet long, staffed with library employees, and can carry up to 1,000 books at a time.

Web Extra: NYPL’s Gesille Dixon On The Bookmobile

Even in a digital world, many in the Bronx say the Bookmobile is needed now more than ever since there is only one book store in the whole borough, reported CBSN New York’s John Dias.

“Because of most of our students were not able to get to the library, we brought the library to them,” said Dr. Joan Kong, principal of PS 11.

“The children believe in themselves because of this,” said PS 11 librarian Roseanna Gulisano. She wants the van to come every week to her school, saying it’s important for the kids to get access to those resources, since many can’t afford reading tablets.

“They’re coming from other countries, other environments. A priority is eating, where are you going to sleep. Not are you going to read a book,” she said.

The new unit is open to anyone with a library card – not just kids. You can get one right at the Bookmobile.

To find out where the Bookmobile is going to be, click here.