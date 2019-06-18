By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Today is going to be another wet one, so make sure to grab your umbrella on your way out the door. Rain chances start during the morning commute and continue through the day and into the evening.

The rain will be on and off throughout the day and has the potential to be heavy at times. Temps will be in the low to mid 70s and dewpoint temps will be in the 60s, so it’s going to feel quite sticky while it’s not raining.

Temps tonight will be in the upper 60s and, unfortunately, the rain chances linger through tonight and into tomorrow morning.