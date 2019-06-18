37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York lawmakers have passed “Elijah’s Law,” which protects children with severe allergies.

The bill is named after 3-year-old Elijah Silvera, who died in 2017 from an allergic reaction at a preschool in Harlem.

MORE: Harlem School Remains Closed As Health Department Investigates Death Of Preschooler

Silvera’s family said he was given a grilled cheese sandwich, despite the school knowing he was allergic to dairy products. He went into anaphylactic shock and died.

Under “Elijah’s Law,” all early childcare programs will have to comply with statewide food allergy guidelines. They must also have adults who are trained in treating reactions.

The bill heads to Gov. Andrew Cuomo for signature.

