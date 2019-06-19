WATCH‘The Democratic Primary For Queens DA: A New Era’ Airs On CBSN New York Tonight At 7 P.M.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A dedication ceremony was held Wednesday for a 9/11 Survivor Tree outside the New York City Fire Museum in Lower Manhattan.

The tree stands in honor of FDNY members and others who lost their lives in the rescue and recovery efforts at Ground Zero.

Web Extra: Watch the 9/11 Survivor Tree Dedication Ceremony 

The museum’s director became emotional reading the words inscribed on a plaque that will stand in front of the tree.

The fire museum preserves the 300-year history of firefighting in New York City. It also educates children about fire safety and celebrates the men and women of the FDNY.

