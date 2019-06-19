



The NYPD is trying to track down a man accused of spray painting anti-Muslim graffiti on a public school in Brooklyn.

This comes after a similar incident at a nearby bus shelter.

Police said the suspect, believed to be about 60 years old, spray painted anti-Muslim statements on several doors at P.S. 25 elementary school on East 29th Street in Sheepshead Bay.

The Sheepshead Bay Muslim Center is just around the corner from the school.

I was just alerted to hateful graffiti spray-painted onto a bus shelter on Nostrand Avenue. We cannot and will not tolerate hate of any kind in New York City. I’ve reported this to the @NYPD61Pct, and I’m grateful for their quick response. pic.twitter.com/Tf6cSUOu0i — Councilman Deutsch (@ChaimDeutsch) June 17, 2019

The next day, City Councilman Chaim Deutsch tweeted photos of similar, hateful graffiti found on a bus shelter on Nostrand Avenue.

“We cannot and will not tolerate hate of any kind in New York City,” he wrote.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force has not linked the incidents but said it’s looking into whether they were related.

Earlier this month, the NYPD released statistics that found hate crimes spike 64 percent this year compared to last. Police say they are working diligently to eliminate these crimes and bring perpetrators of hate to justice.