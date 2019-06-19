CLARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Police say an engaged couple was attacked in their own driveway by two men who allegedly followed them across New Jersey in an attempt to steal their luxury car.

Authorities say two men, caught on camera, attacked the couple Monday night around 8:15 p.m. just as they got out of their Maserati at their Raritan Road home in Clark Township.

“They fought him off and the young ladies father opened up and ran through the front door and that scared them,” one neighbor said.

“There were three police cars that I saw and an ambulance and I saw one person come out… had something over his face he was really holding his face,” neighbor Lee Goldfarb said.

CBS2’s Alice Gainer spoke with the victim Wednesday. His entire eye is bruised and he did not want to appear on camera. He says the two men came up to him out of nowhere. They didn’t say a word, they just punched him in the face.

The car owner told CBS2 had they asked for the keys, he would’ve just handed them over.

He said they did grab his entire keychain and some cash, but didn’t get away with the luxury car. The men took off in a dark four-door sedan, possibly a Mazda 3 with tinted windows.

The couple was at Riverside Square Mall in Hackensack for dinner and had just returned home. Police believe they were followed.

“Right now, that seems to be the more probable scenario,” Capt. Vincent Concina of the Clark Township Police Department said.

Neighbors said that makes sense to them too since they live in a quiet area.

One woman, who’s lived in the neighborhood for 20 years, was nervous about showing her face on camera – she’s shocked.

“I’m devastated. That something happened here, I mean it’s a beautiful neighborhood, I mean lovely people that live here, law abiding.”

Police offer this advice as they search for the suspects.

“When you’re getting out of your vehicles coming home, be aware of your surroundings, know what’s going on around you,” Capt. Concina said

Friends of the couple are grateful things didn’t turn out worse.