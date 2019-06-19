



Electric bikes, also known as e-bikes, could soon be sharing the roads in New York if a bill gets the votes it needs to pass in Albany today.

State Sen. Jessica Ramos co-sponsored the bill to legalize e-bikes and e-scooters. It was reintroduced Sunday with some changes to address concerns.

One amendment involves allowing local municipalities to make their own rules deciding how and where e-scooters can go.

According to a Ramos spokesperson, shared e-scooter programs would be prohibited in Manhattan. Meaning, companies can’t set up docks, but you can ride your own e-scooter.

A big push for e-bikes is to help out delivery riders who use them for work. Proponents say right now, they’re being unfairly ticketed by police.

The bill has the support of Gov. Andrew Cuomo.