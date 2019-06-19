The race is on to replace the late Richard Brown as Queens District Attorney. Who should you trust to control law and order and tackle the tough issues that matter to you and your family?Watch the Democratic Primary For Queens District Attorney: A New Era special presentation here.
About Jose Nieves: He is 44 years old. He worked as a deputy chief in the special investigations and prosecutions unit for the New York State attorney general. He is also a former assistant Brooklyn district attorney and served in the U.S. Army Reserve at the rank of captain.
Nieves and his wife have two children.
Watch Extended Interviews With All Seven Democratic Candidates:
Click here to watch the “Democratic Primary For Queens District Attorney: A New Era” special presentation.