NEW CITY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — There was a touching ceremony in Rockland County on Wednesday morning.

Three generations of one family gathered to honor a man killed in Vietnam 50 years ago, CBSN New York’s Tony Aiello reported.

He grew up on Badger Street, the oldest of five siblings. Jimmy Margro was drafted, sent to Vietnam, and, like 13 others drafted from his high school, came home in a casket.

But now, his memory is forever enshrined on the street where members of his family still live.

Web Extra: Clarkstown Street Renamed For U.S. Army Medic Killed In Vietnam:

The ceremony was simple, and lovely. Vietnam veterans, local dignitaries and members of Margro’s family gathered to unveil a memorial sign, honoring his sacrifice.

“While the war is long over, the memory of one who was loved and lost remains,” Clarkstown Supervisor George Hoehmann said.

Margro was a medic with the 101st Airborne. He was killed in May of 1969 when his chopper was shot down while attempting to airlift an injured soldier.

A collection of medals, including a Purple Heart and Silver Star, speak to his dedication to duty.

Margro’s sister, Theresa Taylor, spoke for the family.

“Devotion to duty is why Jimmy was on that rescue mission on May 13,” Taylor said.

Dozens of fellow 1967 graduates of Spring Valley High School attended the ceremony. They said seeing the sign makes them a little sad, but also causes them to smile as they remember their friend, who was called to serve and made the ultimate sacrifice.