



— New Jersey parents could soon be held accountable for their children’s bad behavior.

A new bill opens parents of bullies up to increasing fines and civil lawsuits if a judge determines parents repeatedly ignored the behavior, CBS2’s Jessica Moore reported Thursday.

Joziah Rivera Ceveno, who is just 6 years old, has experienced bullying firsthand.

“They say like, ‘bunny teeth’ and ‘four eyes,’ all kinds of stuff,” Joziah said. “They get so mad that they get mad and they say something mean to someone that they don’t even know. It’s like they know them, but they don’t.”

A new law would make parents civilly liable if they’re found negligent in supervising kids who are repeat bullies, whether they’re harassing other kids in person or online through social media.

The bill is called “Mallory’s Law,” named after 12-year-old Mallory Grossman, who committed suicide in 2017 after being relentlessly bullied online.

The legislation passed a major hurdle this week, clearing a Senate panel and heading to a full vote.

The bill also increase penalties for parents who skip out on court-ordered cyber bullying classes or training programs for their children.

“I think first time you tell parents. There should be some communication. What are we going to do? What is the next step?” Jersey City parent Francesca Maldonado said. “Second time you tell parents, OK, we told you already. What are you doing? You need to be accountable for something.”

And if the bill becomes law, parents of bullies could be held accountable with their wallets through civil lawsuits and penalties.

So far, the bill has bipartisan support in the state Legislature.