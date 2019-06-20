Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – “Hamilton” creator Lin Manuel Miranda is working on a new Broadway show.
“Freestyle Love Supreme” is set to open at the Booth Theater in the fall.
The show is a mixture of hip-hop and improv, which relies on the audience for plot suggestions.
The production has already been staged off-Broadway and in small theaters, but this will be it’s first time on Broadway.
Producers say Miranda will perform in some of the shows, but they won’t say exactly what dates he’ll take part.