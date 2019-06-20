Comments
RYE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – For the first time in more than a decade, Playland Park in Rye is introducing a new ride.
The new thrill is part roller coaster and part spinning ride that travels around 25 MPH.
The best part of all is that the public is going to get to name it.
Westchester County is taking submissions for the eventual name of the ride, which is expected to be ready sometime in July.
While the ride is called “Disk’O 24” by the manufacturer, the people of Westchester County will get to name this ride,” county executive George Latimer said in a statement.
“The County is asking the public to email all name ideas to Communications@WestchesterGov.com. Submissions will be accepted from today until July 1. From the names submitted, a Westchester County camp group will select the winning name.”