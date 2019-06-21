37%CBS2's Exclusive Documentary That Explores How Hempstead’s Schools Got Where They Are Today - Click To Watch »
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The bill to let adults who are adopted get their original New York birth certificates is now heading to Gov. Andrew Cuomo for his signature.

Thursday, New York’s Assembly passed the measure to let adult adoptees have immediate access to their birth certificates naming their natural parents.

The Senate passed the bill last week.

Under current law, birth certificates for adopted children can only be released by going to court and asking for access.

