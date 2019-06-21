CHICAGO (CBSNewYork/AP) — Jeff McNeil likes any lineup that includes his name. No matter the position.

McNeil homered and drove in three runs while making his first career start in right field, helping the New York Mets beat the Chicago Cubs 5-4 on Friday.

“I think that this guy is playing the type of baseball that you want everybody to play,” Mets manager Mickey Callaway said.

Michael Conforto also connected as the slumping Mets won for just the fourth time in their last 11 games. Brooks Pounders (1-0) got his first victory since he was acquired in a deal with Cleveland last week, and Edwin Díaz worked a 1-2-3 ninth inning for his 16th save.

McNeil’s two-run shot off Yu Darvish gave New York a 3-2 lead in the third. With two outs and Adeiny Hechavarría on second in the seventh, Cubs manager Joe Maddon brought in left-hander Mike Montgomery to face McNeil, and he pulled an RBI single into right field to break a 4-all tie.

“Kind of swung at a borderline pitch, but got enough barrel on it and found a hole,” McNeil said.

McNeil also played right as part of an unusual defensive lineup by Callaway, who was looking for more offense after New York lost 7-4 on Thursday night in the opener of the four-game series. He got his first major league action in right when he played two innings at the position May 21 against Washington.

McNeil moved to left before the Cubs batted in the eighth and made a key defensive play on Willson Contreras’ bloop hit. McNeil picked up the ball, noticed Anthony Rizzo had taken a wide turn around second and ran at the big first baseman to begin an inning-ending rundown.

“I think that’s just my baseball instincts kind of taking over,” he said.

The 27-year-old hasn’t stopped hitting since making his debut in 2018. After hitting .329 with new York last season, the super utility man is now hitting a scorching .341 in 2019.

His clutch game-winning single brought his average with runners in scoring position up to .340 on the season and, in an era where making contact is a lost art, McNeil has struck out a mere 28 times in 62 games. A trip to Cleveland and the 2019 All-Star game could be in the young star’s near future.

WORTH WATCHING:

If Craig Kimbrel sails through his second appearance with Triple-A Iowa on Friday night, he could pitch for the minor league club again on Saturday. The 31-year-old Kimbrel is ramping up after finalizing a three-year contract with Chicago on June 7 that guarantees the closer $43 million.

TRAINER’S ROOM:

LHP Justin Wilson (elbow soreness) got an MRI that showed no structural damage, and Callaway said the reliever will throw a bullpen in the next couple days. “He got reaffirmation from the doctors that he’s going to be OK,” Callaway said. “He understands that it’s something that’s going to be there maybe at times and he can push through it.” Wilson was scratched from a rehab appearance at Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday. “I really just need to be able to pitch without discomfort,” Wilson said. “We’re just trying to get it to where it’s manageable.”

UP NEXT:

Mets right-hander Zack Wheeler (5-5, 4.94 ERA) and Cubs left-hander José Quintana (4-6, 3.87 ERA) pitch on Saturday afternoon. Wheeler has dropped his last two starts, allowing four earned runs in six innings in a 12-3 loss at Atlanta on Monday night. Quintana is 0-5 with a 4.30 ERA over his last eight outings.

