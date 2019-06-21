



The Mets reshuffled their coaching staff on Thursday, and taking many fans by surprise, naming 82-year-old Phil Regan the new pitching coach.

CBS2’s Steve Overmyer reports it’s not uncommon to be active while living in the 80’s.

Regan is still working in baseball and with a little pep in his step too.

“Phil’s a teacher. Phil has a lot of relationships with many of the members of our pitching staff. Phil’s understanding of what it takes to succeed at the big league level is something that was attractive to us,” Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen said.

Staying active in your 80’s isn’t hard. You just have to keep moving.

“If you don’t move they’ll throw dirt on ya and you don’t want that to happen!” 81-year-old Nick Clarelli said.

Clarelli works at a men’s store in Lynbrook two days a week.

The other three days he’s playing softball.

On Mondays and Wednesdays I jump out of bed, take my anti-inflammatories and away I go!” Clarelli joked.

You’re never too old to do something that you really enjoy, get out of the house, and get yourself moving.

Being active at 80 doesn’t mean you have to play sports, but seeing a fellow octogenarian in baseball inspires their generation.

“Age is just a number and all this does for him is… he’s got 83 years of experience! He’ll do fine.”

Studies suggest an active lifestyle isn’t confined to physical activity. Social interaction improves cognitive ability too.

“You’ve got to have an activity. That’s very important. Keep yourself busy. Reading, working, just keeping yourself totally busy.”

With the prom just around the corner, Nick is a little busy, but since the Mets now have the oldest pitching coach in baseball…

“My son-in-law who just texted me I should be the hitting coach! If they’re ready, I’m ready”

Until then you’ll find him helping kids become a hit at the prom.

For the record, the oldest coach in baseball history was Connie Mack who managed the A’s until he was 88. He was also the team owner, so he couldn’t get fired.