FREEHOLD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A New Jersey man convicted of murdering his childhood friend will learn his fate today.
A jury found 21-year-old Liam McAtasney guilty in February of strangling 19-year-old Sarah Stern in a plot to steal her inheritance.
Prosecutors said McAtasney killed Stern inside her Neptune City home in December 2016. He and his roommate, Preston Taylor, then dumped her body off the Belmar Bridge.
McAtasney and Taylor were after Stern’s inheritance money from her late mother, according to prosecutors.
Stern’s body was never found.
McAtasney was convicted of murder, robbery, desecrating human remains and other charges. He faces up to life in prison.