BETHPAGE (CBSNewYork) — A Nassau County teacher is facing charges after being accused of sexually abusing a child.

Joseph Gallagher, of Smithtown, allegedly had sexual contact with a juvenile female while he was working as a teacher at Bethpage High School. (Credit: Nassau County Crime Stoppers)

Twenty-eight-year-old Joseph Gallagher, of Smithtown, allegedly had sexual contact with a juvenile female while he was working as a teacher at Bethpage High School.

Officials say the school was notified of a possible incident and contacted police.

Gallagher was arrested Wednesday morning. He’s been charged with two counts of sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or the Special Victims Squad at (516) 573-4022.

