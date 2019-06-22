Comments
BETHPAGE (CBSNewYork) — A Nassau County teacher is facing charges after being accused of sexually abusing a child.
Twenty-eight-year-old Joseph Gallagher, of Smithtown, allegedly had sexual contact with a juvenile female while he was working as a teacher at Bethpage High School.
Officials say the school was notified of a possible incident and contacted police.
Gallagher was arrested Wednesday morning. He’s been charged with two counts of sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.
Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or the Special Victims Squad at (516) 573-4022.