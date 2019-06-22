



— A New York woman is accused of driving drunk, crashing into a vehicle and speeding off, all with young children in the back seat.

The incident started just before 1 a.m. Saturday on the Long Island Expressway between exits 62 and 63.

Suffolk County police say 44-year-old Victoria Villatoro, of Bay Shore, was driving eastbound on the LIE when she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a Jeep.

According to police, Villatoro’s 5-year-old and 7-year-old daughters were in the vehicle at the time of the incident, along with Villatoro’s 22-year-old daughter.

Villatoro allegedly drove off after the crash, got off the expressway and eventually pulled into a parking lot along Route 112 near Commercial Boulevard in Medford.

Officers arrived at the parking lot and arrested Villatoro for driving while intoxicated under Leandra’s Law.

The children were released to the custody of relatives.

Villatoro is facing multiple charges, including driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.